One killed in Orange Park crash involving car, motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Orange Park Police and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car crash on Saturday morning.
Law enforcement responded to a deadly wreck between a car and a motorcyclist around 9 a.m.. One person was killed, officials said. No other victims have been reported from the crash, at this time. It it unknown if the victim was riding the motorcycle or in the car.
The incident happened just north of Doctors Lake Bridge. Two southbound lanes are closed at Holly Road while investigators work the crash.