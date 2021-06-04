Walt Disney World guests can remove masks for outdoor photos starting April 8

Those snapping selfies at the theme park must be stationary and remain socially distanced while doing so.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is making a slight change to its face-covering policy during the COVID-19 pandemic operation of its theme parks.

According to Disney's website, starting April 8, guests will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks while taking photos outdoors.

But you'll need to remain stationary and be sure to keep an "appropriate" physical distance while snapping shots.

The theme park requires anyone age 2 and older to wear a face-covering while on property, even if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other exceptions for mask removal are while dining, swimming, or actively eating or drinking in the parks. All exceptions also come with the requirement you remain stationary and socially distant from others.

Masks considered appropriate by Disney must:

Be made with at least two layers of breathable material

Fully cover your nose and mouth

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of your face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, masks with valves and masks with holes or mesh material are not accepted by Walt Disney World.

For more information on the theme park's COVID-19 guidelines click here.