Florida bill proposes banning abortion as early as six weeks

Senate Bill 300 filed by Senator Erin Grall proposes banning abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, instead of 15 weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There could be another showdown between pro-life supporters and pro-choice advocates in Florida as a six week abortion ban was introduced during the first day of the state's legislative session.

Senate Bill 300 filed by Senator Erin Grall proposes banning abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy, instead of 15 weeks.

“SB300 will make Florida a beacon of hope for those who understand that life is sacred and must be protected,” Grall said in a statement.

However, the Vice President of A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville, an abortion provider says at six weeks, most women don’t know they’re pregnant.

“A lot of folks have irregular menstrual cycles so it is hard to know. Sometimes in those six weeks, they might not have been able to access an appointment at a clinic in Florida,” Vice President Amber Gavin said.

The bill includes exceptions for women wanting an abortion, a victim of rape, incest or has certain conditions. A physician is required to report incidents of rape of incest of minors to the central abuse hotline.

However, the bill also prohibits the use of state funds for a person to travel to another state to receive an abortion unless there is a need for emergency medical procedures to save the woman's life or prevent injury of a major body function. The bill prohibits any person other than a physician from terminating a pregnancy. Physicians cannot use telehealth to perform abortions and all required medications have to be dispensed in-person by the physician, and not through the mail.

Local Senator Clay Yarborough supports the proposed bill.

“Children are a great blessing. Every abortion kills an innocent, helpless child – a unique, irreplaceable and unrepeatable human being, made in the image and likeness of God. Unborn children deserve the strongest protections possible under our laws,” Yarborough said in a statement.

Gavin argues marginalized communities will be most affected by this law if passed. She says as of now, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville will continue providing services.

“Abortion is very much still legal and accessible up to 15 weeks and we are happy to provide that care and a lot of other providers across Florida if you think that abortion care is what you're looking for,” Gavin said.

A physician who knowingly performs an abortion in violation of these requirements could commit a second-or-third degree felony.