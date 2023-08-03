Annual golf clinic for deaf teenagers continues to inspire

Former professional golfer, Rob Strano, has been holding a clinic for deaf teenagers for the last two decades.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Former professional golfer, Rob Strano, has been teaching golf clinics at TPC Sawgrass for the last 20 years.

Over the years, the teacher says he's taken a lesson or two from his students.

"These kids have taught me a ton about the ability to learn and the focus it takes to learn the game that's been the main thing they come out they have fun, and they remind me golf is about fun," Strano said.

Tuesday, Edward Webb, and several of his Florida School for the Deaf and Blind classmates picked up a golf club for the first time.

"You know you have to hit it just right to get it to go the right direction and that's a new experience I'm getting used to now," Webb said.

Strano taught kids how to putt and take full swings during the five-hour clinic. There were frustrating moments during the clinic, understandably so given how much patience and focus is needed.

But, with a little instruction and guidance the game can inspire.