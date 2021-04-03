Fletcher High adds extra security Thursday due to threat, DCPS says

The Duval County Public School district spokesperson says extra security is on campus at Fletcher High School Thursday in Neptune Beach.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Expect to see extra security at Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach on Thursday.

Duval County Schools spokesperson Sonya Duke-Bolden says the district is aware of a threat involving the school.

As for the type of threat, Duke-Bolden wasn't able to provide details at the time, but she did say it was not a bomb threat when First Coast News spoke with her over the phone.

"We take all threats seriously, and enhanced security is in place at the school," she wrote over email. "Parents have been notified of the situation and the security measures. This the information that we have right now."

First Coast News saw what appeared to be three school officers out front of the school around 7:30 Thursday morning shortly after the first bell rang for students.

A few minutes later, one of the school officers was seen leaving campus.

The district, and this school particularly, recently upped security due to threats.

On February 11, a parent sent a video of long lines forming outside the school as students' backpacks were searched.