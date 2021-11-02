DCPS speaks out following protest, reported threats

The update is scheduled for Thursday at 3:20 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools is scheduled to provide an update following the recent events that have unfolded this week.

This comes after numerous social media threats were reported at High Schools in Duval County along with a protest.

At this time there are limited details on what the district will address.

"We've noticed a significant number of threats compared to normal over the last couple of days," Tracy Pierce, a spokesperson from DCPS, said. "And therefore, we have just made the decision to implement enhanced security procedures at all of our high schools for the rest of the week."