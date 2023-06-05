First inmate from Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility graduates GED program

Easton Perez became the first inmate to complete the jail's GED program and graduated on May 31.

BUNNELL, Fla. — Easton Perez, an inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, just recently became the first inmate to complete the jail's GED program offered by Flagler Technical College.

The accomplishment was celebrated at Florida Technical College's graduation ceremony held on May 31 at Flagler Auditorium.

The program provides inmates with the opportunity to earn their high school equivalency diploma while incarcerated. It is designed to give inmates the skills they need to be successful upon their release and to reduce recidivism rates.

"We are incredibly proud of Easton Perez and all of the inmates who will follow in his footsteps to complete their GED in the future," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "Education is a powerful tool, and we believe that providing inmates with opportunities to improve their education can help them turn their lives around and become productive citizens. We greatly appreciate our partnership with Flagler Technical Institute and thank the GED instructors that made this opportunity possible."