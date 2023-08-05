Listen | Flagler County 911 operator walks couple through childbirth

The operator got to hear the baby's first cry, an amazing sign of a job well done.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Audio released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office shows a 911 operator helping a couple deliver their baby.

A new father called FCSO when his girlfriend went into labor at home. He said that the labor came on very fast, and his girlfriend's contractions were already about a minute apart.

Communication Specialist Stephanie Mayberry stayed calm and helped him to keep calm, walking him through delivering the baby.

With her guidance, he was able to successfully help his wife.

When the baby is born, the operator can hear him crying in the background. "You did great! You're doing great!" she tells the couple.

FCSO says the baby was born 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 18 inches long, and is "as healthy and cute as can be!"

“A huge congratulations to the new parents,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Communication Specialist Mayberry showed unwavering composure, professionalism, and quick thinking in helping to bring this new life into the world. Her calmness was a beacon of hope and reassurance in a moment of uncertainty.”