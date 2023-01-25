First Baptist Church requires members to sign statement on sexuality

The church, which has long opposed LGBTQ rights in Jacksonville, is now requiring members to sign an anti-gay pledge to remain in the church.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Calling the "sexual revolution" a "threat to our church," First Baptist Church in Jacksonville will now require congregants to sign a statement affirming their opposition to LGBTQ+ freedoms if they want to remain members.



In a video message posted on the church website, Senior Pastor Heath Lambert said members will be required to sign a document affirming that people are "either male or female and that this creation is a fixed matter of human biology, not individual choice." They must also affirm that "marriage...is between one man and one woman, and is the only context for sexual desire and expression."

Lambert said he church was attempting to share God's love "with a deeply confused culture."

"Marriage between one man and one woman [is] the only outlet for sexual expression," he said. "These are basic facts of life, and they are wonderful."

Members have until March 19 to sign the document to avoid any "interruption" of their membership, according to a statement on the church's website.

First Baptist Church has a long history of opposing LGBTQ rights, including strenuous opposition of the city's Human Rights Ordinance. The HRO, which prohibited people from being fired or evicted simply because of their sexual identity, did eventually pass after several years. But after an early failed vote in August 2012, councilmembers who voted against it were honored at a First Baptist Church church service.

The church also sent shuttlebuses full of church members to speak against the HRO at meetings.

First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida is a Church gathered under the authority of Jesus Christ and his Word, the Bible. Our church requires all members to agree with the following statement expressing a view of biblical sexuality that is basic to the Christian Scriptures. Requiring agreement with this statement for all members is an exercise in faithfulness to Jesus Christ whom we trust and serve. It is an exercise in clarity so that our members might understand our most fundamental commitments in a sexually confused world. It is also an exercise in love toward a lost world that desperately needs to know God’s standard for human sexuality.