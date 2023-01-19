Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church

Candace Ford emailed First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin in November about her need for a new van. Her problem is now solved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter.

Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism.

Every day, Candace has to physically lift her adult daughter into their van. Something she says was easier to do when she was a child.

She asked First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin for help, and with the assistance of great people in the community, her problem is now solved.

She tells First Coast News that the physical burden eventually became too much.

"I can feel the pain in my back and hips. Sometimes I hear the popping and that's not a good thing. It's a lot harder now," she explained.

Pastor George Davis with Impact Church saw the original story on social media and told his congregation about Candace and her daughter.

Church members raised the money to help purchase an almost brand-new wheelchair accessible van.

"I told them I don't know what it's going to take, what it's going to cost, but we are going to do something to help," Pastor George Davis said.

A blessing the mother of three has been patiently waiting to receive.

"Y'all have no idea what this is going to mean. We can catapult to other things that you just moved out of the way for us. This is everything. Thank you so much," Candace added.

The church was able to pay for the van. Candace won't have to pay a dime. But, the church could use some help offsetting the costs.