Mall officials say there was a disturbance between two people that caused panic at the Avenues the day before Christmas Eve.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police were called to the Avenues Mall due to a disturbance between two individuals. People ran out of the mall in a panic Thursday afternoon as the two got into an altercation near the food court, according to mall officials.

No one was hurt and mall procedures continued as usual.

One witness told First Coast News she saw people running and she thought there was a shooting.

Mall officials confirmed there were no weapons.

"I always feel safer shopping at Town Center over Avenues because it's an outdoor mall, said Maria Raymer.

She also said, "I heard screaming and a lot of people running and passing by."

Raymer said, "There were people running by and looking back and definitely in panic talking about this incident."