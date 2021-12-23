COVID testing sites busier than usual

Kevin Duane, owner of Panama Pharmacy, says this past week they’ve done more COVID test than they have in previous months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local pharmacy says there’s been a huge uptick in COVID testing.

Some folks in Duval County are getting a COVID test or booster shot right before Christmas.

"I'm scared to death and I was one of the ones who said I wasn’t going to get any of the shots but when I realized how serious it really was. I said no I got to protect myself and I got to protect others especially my family," said Dottie Fisher.

Kevin Duane, owner of Panama Pharmacy, says this past week they’ve done more COVID test than they have in previous months.

“I would say before the past two weeks we’ve maybe done like five to ten test per day. For the past two weeks its more like twenty or so plus what were selling over the counter ones that people take home and do themselves," said Duane.

As for the free COVID testing site near regency mall, a worker says they’ve tested over 80 people today.

Duane says after talking with their patients it comes down to two reasons.

"One you do see an uptick in cases right now. I think we see that nationwide but especially in this state too we are seeing more cases. But I think people just want to be safe before the holidays," said Duane.