FBI, police investigating after letters containing mysterious substance sent to State Attorney's Office in Jacksonville

Multiple agencies are investigating after letters containing some sort of substance were sent to the State Attorney's Office for the 4th Judicial Circuit Monday, according to the FBI.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says units responded to the 200 block of Forsyth Street shortly before 3 p.m.

FBI Jacksonville, together with the U.S. Postal Inspector, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, are investigating the letters.

The FBI says the letters contained a substance that is currently being tested at a local laboratory.

"We are working with our partners and the SAO to ensure the safety of all employees as we expedite the testing process," said the FBI in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, or local authorities. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Someone inside the State Attorney's Office in the area tells First Coast News that they are not letting anyone in or out. The A/C inside has been turned off so as not to spread whatever that substance is, according to the person inside the building.

Police have closed off some roads in the area.