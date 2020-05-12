Family says indictment in hunting trip shooting is one step closer to justice

“It’s not fair for justice not to be served, there’s been no remorse shown whatsoever from this man, none,” said the family of a teen killed on a hunting trip.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A family says it is one step closer to getting justice for their teenage son.

“It’s not fair for justice not to be served, there’s been no remorse shown whatsoever from this man, none,” said the family of a Brunswick teen shot and killed on a hunting trip.

17-year-old Bobby Lane was shot and killed on a hunting trip last year.

Police say Hector Romero mistook the teen for a deer. This week, Romero was indicted on several charges including involuntary manslaughter and hunting under the influence.

Lane's family feels harsher charges could’ve been brought against Romero, who has been free on bond since January.

“He was always laughing, thought everything was fun and he was full of life, he lived for the day,”

Lane’s dad and grandmother said the 17-year-old was part of a close-knit family.

He also loved the outdoors from a young age.

“If it was outside, he loved it. Cutting grass, fishing, hunting, anything outside is where he was and that’s what he loved,” Lane’s father said.

The family has a hard time believing Romero made a mistake after losing their loved one.

“He was six foot tall, there was no way someone would’ve thought he was a deer, he was only 30 foot from him,” Lane’s father said.

Wednesday, a grand jury handing down this indictment which says Romero endangered the safety of bobby lee lane by failing to identify his target.

The indictment also says Romero was under the influence of amphetamines including meth.

Romero was indicted on eight counts including misuse of hunting equipment while hunting, involuntary manslaughter, hunting under the influence, hunting with an unlawful weapon, hunting without a valid license, hunting without a big game license, hunting without permission and hunting out of season.

Lane’s family told First Coast News following the shooting they wanted to know why Romero, 32, who was at the time of the incident, had a rifle with him.

The season for deer hunting was underway, but rifle season did not start until Oct. 19.

Court records and a court employee tell First Coast News that Romero has not entered a plea. First Coast News tried contacting Romero’s former attorney but our calls were not returned at our deadline.