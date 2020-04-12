Brunswick man indicted year after Georgia teen shot, killed in reported hunting accident

Hector Romero-Hernandez was indicted on multiple charges related to the death of Bobby Lee Lane.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County grand jury has handed down indictments 15 months after police say a man shot and killed a teen he mistook for a deer on a hunting trip.

Wednesday, Hector Romero was indicted on eight counts in the death of 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane, including misuse of hunting equipment while hunting, involuntary manslaughter, hunting under the influence, hunting with an unlawful weapon, hunting without a valid license, hunting without a big game license, hunting without permission and hunting out of season.

The first count of the indictment says Romero used a firearm in a manner to endanger the bodily safety of Bobby Lee Lane by failing to identify his target and shooting said person.

The indictment also says Romero was under the influence of methamphetamine and amphetamine to the extent that it was less safe for him to hunt.

At the time, deer season for archery was open in Georgia, but firearms season did not start until mid-October.

Lane’s family told First Coast News following the shooting they wanted to know why Romero, 32 years old at the time of the incident, had a rifle with him.

Police say they were called to an area in the 500 block of Myers Hill Road where the incident happened.

Romero helped take Lane to a nearby convenience store to get to an ambulance.

According to the Glynn County Detention Center, Romero was arrested Oct. 7, 2019, and he was released on bond Jan. 16, 2020.

Since Romero was released on bond, family has been demanding answers as to why there is a delay in getting this case to a trial.