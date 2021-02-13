'They were our heroes': Family of Waycross man who died of COVID thanks hospital workers

Terry Spivey spent nearly 50 days in the hospital before passing away due to COVID-19. His family is grateful to all of the nurses and doctors who cared for him.

WAYCROSS, Georgia — He was the father of four, grandfather of eight, and to Beth Spivey he was not only her husband but her best friend.



“He was the kids’ hero. I mean, he just taught them well and loved them well and loved me well,” Beth Spivey said.

“There was never a day that went by that we ever doubted how much he loved us. Because he was there for everything,” Kelli Taylor said while reflecting on the life of her father.



Terry Spivey of Waycross was the picture of health until he got COVID-19 days before Christmas. As his health deteriorated, he was flown from a Brunswick hospital to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital in Macon to be put on a special life support machine called an ECMO. He spent 48 days in the hospital before succumbing to COVID-19 on Wednesday at the age of 57.



“I couldn't have asked for a better team to take care of my husband,” Beth Spivey said. “It didn't end the way we wanted, but COVID is real. It is real, and people need to realize that they need to be recognized, all over the country. Nurses and doctors, they work tirelessly. I mean, painstakingly just trying to save our loved ones.”



She says words can't express how thankful she is for everyone who cared for her husband.

“They were so invested in not only my husband but every patient up there,” Beth Spivey said.

She is grateful she and her children could be in the room with her husband when he passed away peacefully, and she is grateful for the compassion shown by those treating him.