Family escapes apartment fire in Mayport

JFRD responded to an apartment fire at The Cove in Atlantic Beach just before 2 a.m. Eight adults, one child and two dogs escaped.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A family has been displaced from its home in the Mayport area due to an overnight fire.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said crews were called to The Cove in Atlantic Beach just before 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from a second-floor unit.

Firefighters say eight adults, one child and two dogs were able to escape from the fire. JFRD says the fire started because one of the occupants thought he had turned off the stove earlier in the evening.