Florida Forest Service battling 50-acre fire in Nassau County

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service is responding to a 50-acre brush fire in Nassau County Saturday.

The fire, called the "West Power Line Fire," is just west of Highway 301 and Big Oaks Road in Bryceville, according to FFS. The fire is 60% contained as four tractor plow units work against the blaze.

No structures are threatened and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. FFS warns those in the area to use caution as their crews remain on the scene.