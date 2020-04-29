One person has died following a fire at an apartment in St. Augustine Shores Wednesday morning, according to St. Johns County Fire and Rescue.

In a Facebook post, the agency says it responded to a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of Prestwick Place in the St. Augustine Shores neighborhood around 7 a.m.

Units arrived on the scene and confirmed smoke showing from a lower unit. Initial units knocked down the fire and during the primary search, crews located and removed one victim who later died.

The scene remains active at this time while the circumstances and cause of the fire are investigated by the State Fire Marshal. No firefighter injuries were reported.