Employee dies 1 week after being hit by truck in Regency Home Depot parking lot

First Coast News is working to confirm the victim's full name, but Home Depot sent us a statement identifying him as "Enoch."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who was hit by a truck in the parking lot of Home Depot on Regency Square Boulevard last week has now died.

Two employees were hit on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 10. The second victim is expected to survive.

"Enoch was the kind of person who reached out and connected with people," the statement says. "He was known for his positive attitude and his friendly, kind nature. We miss him dearly, and our hearts are with his family."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News last week that the driver involved was cooperating with the investigation and that no charges were expected to be filed.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:31 p.m. They told First Coast News that a truck made a left turn and the driver claimed that he did not see the pedestrians.