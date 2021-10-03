Two employees injured after being hit by a truck outside of Home Depot on Regency Square Blvd.

Both employees were taken to the hospital following the accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two employees were hit outside of the Home Depot on Regency Square Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 12:31 p.m. They told First Coast News that a truck made a left turn and the driver claimed that he did not see the pedestrians.

Both employees were taken to the hospital following the accident, police said. One has life-threatening injuries and one is expected to be okay.

Officers said the driver is cooperating and no charges have been announced at this time.