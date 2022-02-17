Jacksonville 11-year-old hurt in hit-and-run now up and walking in hospital

The family of 11-year-old Vito Johnson say he is "doing better each day" as he recovers from a hit-and-run that sent him to the hospital with a fractured skull.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who was hurt in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month on the Eastside is now off of a ventilator and up and walking in the hospital.

The family of Vito Johnson tells First Coast News he is doing better each day.

His family hopes he will be able to stay at UF Health in Jacksonville, but there is a chance he may have to be sent to Orlando to complete his recovery.

Vito was hit by a car while riding his bike on Friday, Feb. 4, around 6 p.m., near Phelps and Troyan streets. He was put into a medically induced coma with a fractured skull and spine, and had to have brain surgery on his 11th birthday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News they continue to seek information on the possible suspect and the vehicle being driven at the time.

The community is holding a march for Vito on Saturday at 10 a.m. It will start and end at the Police Athletic League, located at 1050 Franklin St. in Jacksonville.

Johnson’s mother Victoria said they have not heard any updates from police, and she just wants justice for her son.