Duval County Public Schools unveil back-to-school plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Plexiglas barriers between desks, additional bus routes and two-day in-person school days are just some of the possibilities being floated for when Duval County Public Schools students return to the classroom in August.

Tuesday, during a School Board workshop, Duval Schools Superintendent Diana Greene presented a plan for reopening schools that featured options depending on grade and comfort level.

The school district said the presentation was meant to reflect “early insights” but stressed that things could change over time.

For the most part, the plan varies by grade level and lets students’ families pick between a hybrid school model or online learning, which can be done through the student’s school or through the district’s full time online virtual school, Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.

“Our parent data was clear,” Greene said. “Many parents need schools to be open because of work obligations. However, many parents preferred an online environment due to continuing concerns around the pandemic. We wanted to make sure families have options, and we have accomplished that goal.”

According to the plan, for students who opt to return to in-person learning, schedules will vary depending on a student’s grade level: K-5 students having a five-day-a-week option, sixth-grade students having a four-day-a-week option, seventh- and eighth-graders a three-day-a-week option and high schoolers a two-day-a-week option. The additional days will be supplemented with online learning.

“I’m telling you, teachers are going to revolt,” a teacher, who is not being named for job concerns, said. “It’s going to be a mess.”

Greene said options in the rollout plan were based on surveys sent to faculty and staff, parents and students. Survey results indicated comfort levels with hybrid learning and weariness toward a full in-person return. But teachers are saying they were caught off guard by the scheduling by grade level.

According to Greene, the partial in-person week format is to accommodate social distancing and CDC recommendations. Days students are learning from home will be spent for deep cleaning the school.

Other modifications because of the coronavirus are strict limits on class sizes, Greene said. Kindergarten- through third-grade classes are limited to 18 students, while fourth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade are limited to 22 and 25 students, respectively. These restrictions are for core classes. It’s unclear how elective classes will be impacted.

“I’m not teaching in a room with 22 kids because I don’t think it’s safe,” the Duval Schools teacher told The Times-Union. “I’m not standing in the hallway between classes, because I’ll be cleaning my room between kids.”

Additional guidance provided by the school includes face masks.

In Jacksonville, there’s no mandate on wearing masks, but Mayor Lenny Curry said he strongly encourages people to wear them when they’re around others or out in public. Earlier this summer, Duval Schools approved a purchase for about 143,000 masks.

Still, students won’t be required to wear masks during classes. The plan notes that they’ll be requested to wear the masks when changing classes or using “common areas” including bathrooms. Employees will be provided masks. Masks will also be required on school buses in situations when social distancing isn’t possible.

According to Greene’s presentation, the CDC is recommending one student per bus seat in every other row.

The district will stagger loads and double runs to accommodate social distancing recommendations with a limited number of students and scheduled bus cleanings.

Finally, the district is outfitting its classrooms with “clear barriers” between student stations. Other protocol changes include daily temperature checks when entering school, hand sanitizing stations and frequent hand washing, the school district said.