Jacksonville Mayor says COVID-19 cases are up but hospitalizations remain low

Curry said that despite the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Duval County, there are only 14 people currently in ICU units at local hospitals.

On Monday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency response team leaders shared information about topics related to COVID-19.

Curry correlated the surge in positive COVID-19 cases to a rise in the number of people being tested for the virus in addition to the added uncertainty of testing numbers over time.

Here are additional highlights from the news conference.

Last week, Curry said The Lot J testing site in Jacksonville set a new daily testing record. This comes after reports of a surge in positive cases along the First Coast.

“Just yesterday, 783 people were tested at Lot J, setting a record since it first opened," he explained in a pre-prepared statement sent to First Coast News Friday. "The Legends Center tested 270. Across the City, multiple private locations tested hundreds more for COVID-19. As a result, our positive test results are increasing, and we are aware that most of those individuals are asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms.”

He says the community spread is real and that without proper precautions, it could possibly get worse.