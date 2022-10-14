Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Johns County after Tropical Storm Ian

The recovery center is located at Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The State of Florida and FEMA have opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County.

It will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply for assistance.

Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Interpretation services and translated materials are available at these centers to help you communicate in the language with which you feel most comfortable. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible.

In addition to the centers, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are canvassing neighborhoods in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to help residents apply for FEMA assistance and answer questions about federal assistance. DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service.