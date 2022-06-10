Residents in St. Augustine neighborhood facing big cost after Hurricane Ian

Davis Shores resident Luke Burge says in the last seven years he's dealt with hurricanes Matthew, Irma, and Ian.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Neighbors say they love their neighborhood but flood damage is starting to become a headache.

“Its flooded the last three times. I mean we want to tear down and build up or raze the houses because you know you can’t just keep doing this," said Luke Burge, a resident of Davis Shores neighbor.

Burge showed First Coast News pictures of the outside of his home during Hurricane Ian and Thursday he showed the aftermath.

“You can see that’s from my office and anything touched by the water we had to take it out. Those are the base boards and that’s dry wall. I also lost a big couch," said Burge.

He's not the only Davis Shores resident who is dealing with flood damage.

Jordan Daly, has lived in the neighborhood for most of her life. She says the city needs to step up and give them solutions.

“Instead of putting a band aid on the issue, like putting in a new flooring like actually fixing the issue. We’re not going to stop the water from coming into this neighborhood. You can try all you want but mother nature is a beast and she’s going to come but if we can build up that can be ideal," said Daly.

Burge says he’s hoping this is the last pile he’ll see for awhile.

“Its just horrible I mean South Florida is worse and God bless all of them and hopefully a speedy recovery down there," said Burge.

Neighbors say they are frustrated and just want a break from stacking piles of their furniture and debris.

The city says you can go to their website at to learn more about the flood mitigation assistance program and it shows you what you need fill out and what steps you need to take.