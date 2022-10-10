Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 102 in wake of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida.
The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related.
Since the weekend, there are eight more deaths bringing the total to 102 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from several counties, including:
- Charlotte – 5
- Collier – 5
- DeSoto – 1
- Hardee – 4
- Hendry – 2
- Hillsborough – 1
- Lake – 1
- Lee – 52
- Manatee – 3
- Martin – 1
- Monroe – 7
- Orange – 1
- Osceola – 2
- Polk – 2
- Putnam – 3
- Sarasota –7
- Volusia – 5
The deaths related to the storm span 17 counties in the state of Florida with the majority out of Lee County where Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Additional updates will be provided as needed.
Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.
- Missing.fl.gov: This site is for reporting that someone is missing. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.
- Safe.fl.gov: This page is for reporting that someone has been found and is safe.
- Floridadisaster.org: Floridians will be able to find announcements on the state's response to Ian while also finding disaster relief assistance to sign up for.