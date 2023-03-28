JSO looking for man in connection to armed, attempted robbery

Police say he has multiple active warrants to include violation of probation on an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery with no bond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of Rodderick Elmore Jr.

Detectives also believe he may have information that could assist in an ongoing investigation related to a recent armed sexual battery and armed robbery that occurred in the Springfield area.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Rodderick Elmore Jr. is asked to immediately contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.