Florida Senate passes bill to allow 'constitutional carry'

The bill which doesn't require permits to carry a concealed firearm is now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for final approval.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed a bill Thursday that will allow residents to not have a permit to carry concealed firearms.

The bill, SB 150, moved forward in a 27-13 vote. Should the bill become law, it would get rid of the requirement for a Florida resident to have a permit, or training, to conceal carry a gun. However, it would require the person to carry a valid state ID.

The bill is now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for final approval.

At the beginning of February, DeSantis told reporters if the bill on "constitutional carry" made it to his desk, he would support the legislation.

Constitutional carry is also another legislative matter the governor stated he's "always supported."

"I believe that law-abiding citizens follow the rules and they try to do their very best they can to uphold those rules and protect those things around them," State Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, the bill's sponsor, said previously. "Criminals are going to criminal. Those who'll commit crimes are going to commit crimes."

State Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami-Dade, spoke with 10 Tampa Bay before and said he believes the support for the bill is fracturing because it still bans carrying guns in schools, bars, courthouses, the Capitol gallery and committee meetings.