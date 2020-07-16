Nassau deputies searching for missing 92-year-old man with dementia

Deputies say Jesse Claude Grooms is from the Hither Hills Way area.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 92-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in the North Hampton neighborhood.

Deputies say Jesse Claude Grooms is from the Hither Hills Way area.

NCSO says the initial call came in at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday night. Three K9s as well as on-call officers searched the area with a drone but were not successful.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office also assisted in the search using their helicopter.

Deputies say the search has continued into Thursday morning and are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact them at 904-225-5174.