Missing South Carolina teen went out for some fresh air and never returned

15-year-old Mehkiyah Kearney was last seen wearing sandals, basketball shorts and a T-shirt.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Mehkiyah Kearney went outside her Fort Mill home for some air around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, and has not returned home, according to her mother.

Kearney is described as a 15-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes, who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Kearney was last seen wearing sandals, basketball shorts and a T-shirt.

Kearney does have a phone or any friends she would stay with that her mother is aware of.