69-year-old woman reported missing after being discharged from UF Health

Godfreida Williams Lamar, 69, was last seen at a Walgreens near Eighth Street and Interstate-95 shortly after being discharged from UF Health, according to JSO. JSO said she left the hospital at around 3 p.m. and was scheduled to be taken back home. Tuesday evening, Lamar's family realized she never made it home and called police.

Lamar is descried as a Black woman who stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a scrubs-like top with blue pants. She has numerous health conditions.