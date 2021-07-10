Demolition for Berkman Plaza II delayed

City officials say demolition for the Berkman Plaza II building will be delayed as they wait on fencing to arrive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Demolition for an eyesore in Downtown Jacksonville has been delayed again.

City officials say demolition for the Berkman Plaza II building will be delayed as they wait on fencing to arrive. The fencing is used for protecting surrounding buildings and areas.

Last month, First Coast News reported that the demolition was expected to take place on Oct. 17.

Originally, the plan was for the 18-story building to be taken apart piece by piece. That process began in July. But, the city announced crews will use explosives to demolish it instead after engineers determined the structure had been exposed to the elements for too long, causing it to be structurally unsafe.