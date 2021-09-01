Berkman Plaza II expected to be imploded Oct. 17

The original plan was to take the 18-story structure down piece-by-piece, then city announced crews will use explosives instead. Now, we know when it could happen.

Demolition of the Berkman Plaza II in Downtown Jacksonville is expected to take place on Oct. 17.

District 7 City Councilman Reggie Gaffney confirms demolition crews are waiting for the city to sign off on the date, which could happen as soon as Thursday.

The implosion schedule has to work around the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule, considering the proximity of the condemned building and eyesore to TIAA Bank Field.

Originally, the plan was for the 18-story building to be taken apart piece-by-piece. That process began in July. But, the city announced crews will use explosives to demolish it instead after engineers determined the structure had been exposed to the elements for too long, causing it to be structurally unsafe.

Gaffney told First Coast News last month that an implosion will now be the safest way to bring the building down.

“We knew that the structure was old and we felt that it would hold, but unfortunately what I was told by the engineers is it’s been out in the elements for 12-13 years," Gaffney said.

The new plan comes after the report that the building was unsafe forced sections of Bay Street and the Riverwalk to be closed temporarily.

Gaffney said the city is working on a safety plan with all parties involved.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's chief said there is no danger to Berkman 1 residents.