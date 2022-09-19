Deadline to pay JEA bills pushed back to Tuesday

Customers who were going to be disconnected today will now have an extra day to make payments.

JEA has granted one more day to make payments before disconnections occur, according to a statement issued Monday.

Throughout the hottest months of the year, JEA introduced a pause on disconnections. This meant if Jacksonville utilities customers did not pay their bill, they wouldn't be disconnected. That was set to end Monday, but now disconnections will begin Tuesday instead.

"JEA has experienced an extremely high volume of calls since early this morning, and we want to ensure customers have the opportunity to make a payment or payment arrangement throughout the day," JEA Manager of Media Relations Karen McAllister said in a statement.

You can pay your JEA bill at jea.com or request a payment arrangement. There are also 400 authorized payment locations throughout Jacksonville.

"As a community-owned utility, we do not want any customers to lose the services they depend upon daily. That is why we provided a six-week grace period during the peak of summer heat. We have worked diligently to notify customers about their options and the upcoming deadline," McAllister said.

Neighbors are able to help each other pay their bills through Guest Pay and the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund.

In Guest Pay customers can directly pay someone else's JEA bill if you know who that person is, for example a friend or family member. Click here for more about Guest Pay.

Through the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund, JEA customers are invited to pay a little extra on their own monthly JEA bill. The excess money goes into a community pot.

There is no administrative fee on these funds, which are used to help the elderly, disabled or those who struggle to pay their JEA bills. So far this year more than 500 JEA customers have benefited from the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund with an average of about $300 of assistance, according to JEA.

You can click here to learn more about the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund.