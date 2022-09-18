Neighbors help one another before JEA disconnections resume

JEA recently announced that they will resume customer disconnections for late payments after Sept. 18. There are ways that you can help your neighbors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time is running out for people with JEA bills that are past due.

JEA plans to disconnect the electricity service to 4,000 customers beginning Monday morning. If a customer’s JEA bills is not paid within 5 days after the electricity is cut off, water service will then be cut off. That number is actually 1,000 fewer than it would have been had residents in Jacksonville not contributed to the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund and Guest Pay systems.

Nearly $500,000 has been contributed to those funds, which has kept the lights on for people who are struggling to pay their bills. The money that is raised through these donations is controlled by the United Way and Catholic Charities; there is no administrative fee taken out of the donated money.

"We can all as a community contribute to help our neighbors," said JEA Media Relations Manager Karen McAllister, who said JEA has programs in place called 'Guest Pay' and the 'Neighbor to Neighbor Fund'.

In Guest Pay customers can directly pay someone else's JEA bill if you know who that person is, for example a friend or family member

The Neighbor to Neighbor Fund is a little different. In this program JEA customers are invited to pay a little extra on their own monthly JEA bill, which the excess money goes into a community pot.

"Any contribution goes directly to United Way or Catholic charities and is distributed to customers in financial need," said McAllister.

There is no administrative fee on these funds, which are used to help the elderly, disabled or those who struggle to pay their JEA bills. So far this year more than 500 JEA customers have benefited from the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund with an average of about $300 of assistance, according to JEA.

"As a community owned utility we are sensitive to the impact of changes and increases to JEA bills," said McAllister, "we certainly don't want to disconnect anyone from the services that they depend on everyday."

With that said, JEA will resume disconnecting customers from service based on overdue and late payments after the company's 6 week disconnection moratorium expires on September 18th.

Times are tough for everyone, but if you have the means, there are programs available so you can help make these times a little less difficult for people in Jacksonville who are truly struggling.