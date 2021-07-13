Friends hold onto hope on day 4 of the search for Tim Obi

Obi was last scene diving about 40 miles off the coast of Mayport. The Coast Guard has covered more than 2,500 miles as of Monday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More than 2,500 miles have been covered by land and by air as the Coast Guard searches for missing diver Tim Obi. Tuesday marks day four of the search.

Two of Obi's friends brought coffee and donuts to Mayport Boat Ramp Tuesday morning to greet boaters. They are passing the food out and telling boaters how to help in the search.

Friends and family are also searching the waters. Atlantic Pro Divers shop owner says he is giving four tanks for people to use in the search.

Obi is a 37-year-old father of three and a husband. Friends say they've set up a meal train system for the family as they wait for answers.

They haven't given up hope.

Coast Guard Captain Mark Vlaun says they know where he went missing and there has been little drift. As of Monday, he says they've been searching for 70 hours.

Tuesday night, a vigil is planned in Obi's honor at the Florida Boulevard beach access at 7:30.

Day 4 of the search for missing diver Tim Obi. There is a vigil scheduled tonight at 7:30 at the Florida Blvd beach access. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/d7kxd52waA — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 13, 2021

Obi was reported missing on Saturday while diving and spear fishing off shore. Friends say he didn't return to the boat.

Several agencies are a part of the search, including Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

JFRD is conducting side sonar scans, and JSO's dive team is helping with the search.