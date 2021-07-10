Rescue crews searching for missing diver near Jacksonville

Authorities said the 37-year-old went missing after spearfishing approximately 46 miles east of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rescue crews are searching for a diver who went missing just east of Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard, Air Station Savannah, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for the diver who has been identified as a 37-year-old man.

