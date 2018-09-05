JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The family of Lina Odom, 28, has hired an attorney to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Odom died from medical complications six days after entering a pre-trial detention facility.

According to her attorney, Randy Reep, witnesses told him that Odom was begging for medical assistance long before she was taken for treatment. Workers said she died shortly after she experienced medical distress.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a responsibility to care for inmates once they’re in custody, so whatever it was, and we might never know what it was but the fact that she articulated that she was in distress and if there was a delay in getting her the proper medical treatment, that can rise to the level of negligence,” Reep said.

Odom was arrested on April 22 for prostitution charges. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in her death.

