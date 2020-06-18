Crews to give Thursday update on removal of capsized Golden Ray in St. Simons Sound

Back in February, the Golden Ray's previous salvage team claimed cutting the ship into large pieces could cause an environmental catastrophe.

The Unified Command for the St. Simons Sound Incident Response will be hosting a briefing Thursday to share information on the next steps of the removal of the Golden Ray.

The command is expected to elaborate on the cutting, lifting, and removal of the Golden Ray and an overview of the Unified Command’s prevention and response efforts.

Watch live at 10 a.m.:

The Golden Ray was a 'Vehicles Carrier' registered and sailed under the flag of the Marshall Islands in the central Pacific, according to VesselTracking.net.