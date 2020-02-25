Progress is being made in the salvaging of the Golden Ray that remains overturned in the St. Simons Sound.

Crews have started building an environmental protection barrier around the ship. It’s designed to keep any possible contaminants near the ship while it’s being cut into pieces.

Salvage teams have warned residents that what they hear may sound like a construction site. Think of a large piledriving hammer driving 80 piles into the seafloor. That’s what salvage teams will be doing around the ship for at least a month.

It’s otherwise quiet on Jekyll Island on Monday. The capsized cargo ship is still attracting tourists who haven’t seen it before.

“It’s kind of stunning," visitor Frank Monius said. "Coming to visit the pier, on one hand it’s interesting. You don’t see one capsized. But, on the other hand, it’s kind of sad.”

Monius says he helped build the Jekyll Island pier 50 years ago. He understands that residents may be ready to see the ship go.

“It’s interesting to see, but I don’t think people who live here year-round want to see it all the time," he said.

Salvage teams say they will only work during daylight hours to build the protection barrier. They say the public should expect construction noise but did not say how loud it could be.

The barrier will include a large boom and a net to contain different types of debris, including cars. Crews say this is the safest plan that can get the ship out of here quickly.

Monius believes the crews have the right plan in mind. He thinks some period of noise will be worth it once the ship is gone.

“Depending on how they do it [cutting the ship], I’m sure it’ll bother some people, but at least it’s getting it out of here,” Monius said.

Salvage teams say they hope to finish the barrier by March so they can start cutting the ship.