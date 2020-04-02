Public comments close Tuesday regarding the removal of the Golden Ray, a 656-foot vessel that's been resting on its side in St. Simons Sound since capsizing in September.

Many have argued that the removal efforts have been sluggish, causing environmental concerns for the surrounding area.

So far the propeller, propeller shaft and rudder have been removed from the Golden Ray, and now the focus shifts to preparing the ship for being taken apart.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the goal is to remove all large sections of the Golden Ray by hurricane season.

The Unified Command for the incident response, which includes the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems, says they are also finalizing plans to build an environmental protection barrier around the ship.

They say the barrier will mitigate threats to the environment when the ship is cut into large sections and removed by barge.

If you want to submit a public comment about the project, you can email Cynthia Gose at Cynthia.a.gose@usace.army.mil.

For more information about the wreck removal and its process, you can follow this link.