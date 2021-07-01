Crews responding to gas leak at the Town Center

JFRD reported the leak at 10:45 a.m. and advised people to avoid the area of River City Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted that they were responding to the St. John's Town Center area for a reported gas leak.

JFRD reported the leak at 10:45 a.m. and advised people to avoid the area of River City Drive if possible and be aware of crews working.

First Coast News spotted crews near the Cheesecake Factory but it's unclear where the leak actually orginated.

