5 injured in major crash at St. Johns Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First responders took five people to the hospital after a crash at St. Johns Town Center Tuesday evening.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported the crash on Twitter at about 7:24 p.m. The crash happened at the intersection of Town Center Parkway and Midtown Parkway.

The JFRD said three adults and two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is a large number of first responder units on the scene. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.