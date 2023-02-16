More than 20 years after the crime, convicted killer could face the death penalty in Jacksonville

Prosecutors said Michael Renard Jackson demonstrated a pattern of behavior during the 80s and 2000s.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Renard Jackson, a once-convicted killer will soon find out if he will get the death penalty again.

On Thursday, prosecutors and attorney's for Jackson rested their case. Jurors heard from witnesses who knew of Jackson more than 20 years ago.

Jackson spent much of the day hunched over the defense table. He was usually looking down and sometimes covering his face.

One of the witnesses was a rape victim in 1986. First Coast News does not know what was said, because the judge cleared the courtroom before she took the stand.

Jackson was charged and convicted of raping a teenager at knife point. This happened at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

Prosecutors also called a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective to the stand. He was the one who arrested Jackson back in 1986.

"When you went to arrest the defendant, did he appear to be upset or crying in any way?" the state asked.

"No," the former detective answered.

"Would you describe his demeanor as calm when he was arrested for this rape?"

"Yes."

The officer said the man was living in the same apartment complex as the teenage victim. During cross-examination, the defense pointed out Jackson was living with an older woman. She was later arrested for sexual battery. In that case, Jackson was the victim.

Prosecutors said Jackson demonstrated a pattern of behavior during the 80s and 2000s.

More than 10 years ago, Jackson was sentenced to death for raping and murdering 25-year-old Andrea Boyer at a veterinary clinic in Orange Park.

It was where Boyer worked at. Jackson's conviction was later overturned on appeal.