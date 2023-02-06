Retrial begins for man accused of raping, murdering veterinarian worker in Clay County

Andrea Boyer, 25, was stabbed, beaten, strangled and raped shortly after she got to work in January 2007 at the Wells Road Veterinary Center, according to reports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man sentenced for raping and murdering an Orange Park veterinary clinic worker will get another chance to avoid the death penalty.

The retrial for Michael Renard Jackson began this week.

He was convicted on Feb. 22, 2010, and sentenced to death on July 16, 2010 for the murder of Andrea Boyer. However, an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court resulted in a reversal and the granting of a new trial.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the court, in a 5-2 decision, found that a lengthy videotape of an interrogation Clay County sheriff's detectives conducted with Jackson prejudiced the jury.

