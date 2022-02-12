Convicted Arkansas sex offender among three arrested for allegedly driving stolen vehicles in Flagler County

Kayla Worst, a fugitive out of Arkansas, was one of three people arrested in separate incidents in two days.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested three people accused of driving stolen cars in two days, including a convicted sex offender in Arkansas.

According to the FCSO, Kayla Worst, 24, was sentenced to prison on several sex crime-related charges including promoting prostitution, absconding, failure to comply with sex offender reporting and possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance.

She had most recently been arrested and charged with providing false identification to law enforcement in last year and was considered a fugitive.

On Thursday, a BOLO alert was issued at about 9:30 a.m. to Flagler County deputies for a Chevrolet Aveo that was reported stolen, the sheriff's office said. Deputies ultimately found Worst and the Chevrolet, which was stolen from Glades County.

Worst was arrested and is being held without bound. She will be extradited back to Arkansas.

Flagler County deputies also arrested two other suspects tied to a string of stolen vehicles.

According to the FCSO, at around noon Wednesday, deputies found a stolen Dodge Ram driven by Jacksonville resident Raymond Asbell. The sheriff's office says Asbell rented the vehicle from an Enterprise location in January, but never returned it.

He is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Another Jacksonville resident, Steven Brown, was arrested Thursday night for stolen vehicle-related charges on I-95.

According to FCSO, deputies received a call reported a reckless driver on I-95 at about 8 p.m. Deputies caught up with the driver, identified as Brown, at a gas station on State Route 100. At the time, he was driving a Chevrolet Colorado reported stolen out of Orange County.

Brown was arrested and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment and driving with a suspended license.