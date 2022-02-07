North Florida man arrested on slew of felony drug charges following chase, deputies say

Deputies say Kevin Spearmon would reach an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour as he led a chase through commercial and residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 37-year-old Palm Coast man is in jail after a weekend traffic stop resulted in a slew of different felony charges, including the alleged possession of enough fentanyl to kill 4,400 people.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Leeleon Spearmon is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent, possession MDMA with intent, possession of cannabis with intent, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer as well as several other charges.

He is being held on a $147,500 bond

FCSO says a deputy initially pulled him over for an improper lane change Friday night. Shortly after a FCSO K-9 unit arrived to help with the traffic stop, deputies say Spearmon fled in his Nissan Altima in an attempt to elude deputies.

Deputies say Spearmon would reach an estimated speed of 100 miles per hour as he led a chase through commercial and residential areas

After nearly striking two FCSO patrol cars, deputies used stop sticks to get the vehicle to stop on Bird of Paradise Drive.

FCSO says Spearmon then attempted to flee deputies on foot before being apprehended moments later.

After capturing Spearmon, a search by law enforcement reportedly resulted in the seizure of 8.8 grams of fentanyl. FCSO says this amount is enough to kill 4,400 people.

Deputies say they also found two large bags of marijuana weighing approximately 132.8 grams each, as well as bags containing 4.9 grams of cocaine and 11 unmarked pills.