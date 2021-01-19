Community safe after suspicious object in San Marco found to be harmless

"It had a couple characteristics, like some things hanging out of it, that made it kind of suspect."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a suspicious object call in the San Marco area.

According to the JSO, a person flagged down an off-duty officer reporting a suspicious object in the 1900 block of River Road. The officer investigated the object and called for police to come to the scene after finding the object suspicious.

"It had a couple characteristics, like some things hanging out of it, that made it kind of suspect," Sgt. Brian Shore of JSO said.

After officers secured the area and evacuated nearby residents, the Hazardous Device Unit arrived on the scene for further investigation. They found the object to be a harmless satchel with no threat to the community.

The scene is clear.