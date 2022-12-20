Cold-weather shelter to open this weekend in Flagler County

Flagler County officials urge residents to take advantage of this option if they don't have heat, even if it means leaving home for the holiday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sheltering Tree in Flagler County will open a cold-weather shelter Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at the Church on the Rock not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat.

Flagler County officials urge residents to take advantage of this option if the alternative is using a heating method that could pose a fire hazard, even if it means leaving home for the holiday.

“Please remember the five P's – protect People, Pets, Plants, Pipes, and Practice fire prevention,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Lows over the three nights are expected to be mid- to upper 20s inland, and upper 20s to low 30s at the beach. Wind chill numbers will be a brutal 15 to 17 degrees.”

The criteria for opening the cold-weather shelter is based on an overnight temperature that dips below 40 degrees.

“The shelter may open on December 26 depending on the forecast,” said Health and Human Services Director Joseph Hegedus. “It’s a little too early to predict at this point if we will still be stuck in this arctic weather.”

Church on the Rock is located at 2200 N. State Street. The cold-weather shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening and will close at 8 a.m. the following day.

Transportation is available for those who need it through Flagler County. There are two routes that follow the schedules below – both will arrive at Church on the Rocks at 5 p.m.: